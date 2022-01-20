Battle of heavyweights as Ngannou, Gane clash at UFC 270

Boxing
Francis Ngannou was upbeat as he looked to defend his heavyweight crown for the first time against former training partner Ciryl Gane this Saturday at UFC 270.
Nicknamed 'Predator', Ngannou has dismissed his rival as a 'joke'.
The Cameroon star will make the first defence of his belt, competing for the first time since his revenge victory over Stipe Miocic that earned him the strap back in March last year.
Ngannou's opponent is currently undefeated in the promotion.
The Frenchman earned his shot with a victory over Derrick Lewis and has been produced as the latest talent from Ngannou's former 'MMA Factory' gym in Paris.
Ngannou's clash with Gane takes place late Saturday at the Honda Center in California.
The pair have never met in the octagon prior to this clash with Gane looking to become heavyweight champion in just his eighth outing in the UFC.
