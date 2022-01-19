Ghana Football Association summoned over Black Stars’ performance at AFCON

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has summoned leadership of the Ghana Football Association for an emergency meeting over the Black Stars’ "poor performance" at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A statement from the Sports Ministry on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the performance of the Black stars, calling for a meeting to see the way forward.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports shares in the nation's sentiment...the Ministry has summoned the GFA leadership to an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday, 21 January 2022 to urgently discuss and take decisions aimed at salvaging the performance of the Black Stars especially in the next set of games,” the release adds.

Statement on the performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/exYTTRzCWW — Ministry of Youth & Sports-Gh (@moysgovgh) January 19, 2022

The Black Stars were eliminated from the competition after a defeat to minnows Comoros and lost all their matches at the group stage.

Ghana’s exit from the tournament is the worst performance by the Senior National Team in the AFCON tournament in history.

The majority of Ghanaians have called on the FA to immediately relieve the head coach of the team Milovan Rajevac over his poor performance. The coach, Milovan Rajevac has already stated he would not resign and would make sure he takes Ghana to the 2022 world cup.