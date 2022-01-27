Welcome to Africanews

AFCON 2021: Ghana sack Coach Milo… after early exit

Ghana's head coach Milovan Rajevac reacts during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group C soccer match between Gabon and Ghana at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroo   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Ghana

Ghana has fired coach Milovan Rajevac after the country's early exit from the group stage at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

"This follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, and the report from the management committee, following Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations," a GFA statement on Wednesday said.

The Black Stars will look to hire a replacement before its two-leg World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.

"The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders." The GFA said.

Ghana finished in last place in its group at the African Cup after collecting one point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The 3-2 loss to tournament debutant Comoros in their final group match was one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

68-year-old Rajevac was hired in September 2021 for a second spell in charge of the national team.

“We firmly believe that we have the right man in place, a coach who is very experienced, a coach who knows our country…” Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Ghana Football Association president said.

The Serbian coach also led Ghana from 2008-10, guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010.

