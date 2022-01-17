AFCON: Cameroon ready to face Cape Verde

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon trained ahead of their Monday match against Cape Verde.

Already qualified for the round of 16, the Indomitable Lions will try to keep first place in group A.

The Cameroons are currently enjoying the services of Karl Toko Ekambi, Vincent Aboubakar and Collins Fai who is the defender.

"We know we've qualified, but we need to continue winning, we need to continue building our confidence, we need to continue learning. We've made a lot of mistakes for the past two games. We want to correct these mistakes and have been looking forward to the eight finals. So we are not going having in mind that we have qualified," said Collins Fai, a Cameroon defender.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face Cape Verde at 5 pm local time at Olembe stadium in Yaounde on Monday.

Another Group A match will pit Burkina Faso versus Ethiopia at the same time at Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam

Cameroon are still at the top of Group A with6 points, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde share three points each while Ethiopia has zero point.