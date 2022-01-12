AFCON 2021: Indomitable Lions look ahead to strengthen lead in Group A

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are looking ahead to win their Thursday match against Ethiopia to maintain their lead in Group A.

Having beaten Burkina Faso 2-1 in Sunday's opener, 'The Indomitable Lions' face Ethiopia, who were beaten 1-0 by Cape Verde in their first outing.

Their head coach Toni Conceicao hinted at the renowned goalkeeper Andre Onana might feature in the upcoming matches after he was left out in the previous opener due to an injury.

"(Andre) Onana, over the last 10 days, didn't practice. He was limited due to physical issues and was not able to attend the training sessions, that's why he didn't play against Burkina Faso. Now that he has started to practice since last Saturday, obviously, he will be an option from now on," said Toni Conceicao, the Cameroon head coach.

Burkina Faso head coach Kamou Malo insists his team are calm ahead of their second match of the Africa Cup of Nations - against Cape Verde in Group A - despite losing four squad members through positive Covid tests.

Captain Bertrand Traore is the latest player forced into isolation after a positive test.

Soumaila Ouattara, Dango Ouattara and Saidou Simpore were all absent from the 'Stallions'' opening game of the tournament - a 2-0 defeat to hosts Cameroon.

"I had Covid. I did six days without training. I arrived the day before the game against Cameroon. Whether you are a monster or not, whether the country counts on you or not, it is very difficult to play a game at 100 percent in these conditions," said Issoufou Dayo, the Burkina Faso defender.

Cameroon are at the top of Group A with three points. The second on the table are Cape Verde following their 1 nill victory against Ethiopia.

Burkina Faso and Ethiopia are at the bottom of the table after losing their openers in Group A.