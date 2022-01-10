Afrodescendants in Paraguay celebrate their African roots

Members of the Paraguay-African group Kamba Cua participated in the annual festival in honour of St Balthazar, one of the Three Kings, over the weekend.

The festival is a way for afro-descendants to keep connected with their African roots through dance, drumming and customs.

"It is a great joy for me. It is a great pride to know that our community continues to do what it likes to do", said Afro-descendant Julia Chávez.

Some can trace their roots to this area back to 1820.

As ever, the drum plays a central role in the celebrations.

The Kamba ethnic Africans arrived in the area with the army of the father of Uruguayan independence, Jose Gervasio Artigas.