AFCON: Morocco beat Ghana, as Boufal scores

Ghana
Sofiane Boufal's 82nd-minute goal helped Morocco to win 1-0 over Group C rivals, the black stars of Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.
The former Southampton winger attacked on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.
It was an uncommon moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game as four-time winners Ghana frustrated their opponents.
