AFCON: Morocco beat Ghana, as Boufal scores

Morocco's forward Sofiane Boufal (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Morrocco and Ghana at Ahmadou-Ahidjoe s   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

Sofiane Boufal's 82nd-minute goal helped Morocco to win 1-0 over Group C rivals, the black stars of Ghana in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The former Southampton winger attacked on to a loose ball before hammering his effort into the far corner.

It was an uncommon moment of quality in an otherwise uneventful game as four-time winners Ghana frustrated their opponents.

