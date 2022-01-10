AFCON 2021: 11 Senegalese players test positive for covid-19

The Senegalese team is without 11 players on its 28-man roster for its Africa Cup of Nations opener against Zimbabwe after testing positive for Covid-19. The team will play with its third goalkeeper in Bafoussam on Monday.

Seny Dieng of Queens Park Rangers, the third goalkeeper, will take his place in the cage to compensate for the absence of Edouard Mendy but also his first substitute Alfred Gomis (Rennes), who is not on the game sheet.

The Chelsea goalkeeper tested positive for Covid, as did defender Kalidou Koulibaly and striker Famara Dhiédiou. On Sunday, Senegal had mentioned these three possible withdrawals. It seems that the list has grown since then.

But star player Sadio Mané and captain Idrissa Gana Gueye are still in the squad.

Zimbabwe has 22 players on the team sheet.