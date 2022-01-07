Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Central African Republic peanut farmers decry armed groups

In this April 11, 2016 photo, Frantz Nicolas works in a peanut farm with his cousins in Mirebalais, Haiti. Subsistence farmers in Haiti and economic development experts say th   -  
Copyright © africanews
Dieu Nalio Chery/AP

By Africanews

Central African Republic

Paoua in the Central African Republic's northwest is famous for peanut farming. But production of the crop has been affected by the presence of armed groups in recent years.

"This year, with the insecurity, there have been too many threats and thefts. We had to sell the crop very quickly and at low prices", said Célestine Inforo, a farmer.

Like most of the local population, the young woman depends on peanut farming for survival, but regular attacks by armed groups - including the 3Rs (Return, Reclaim, Rehabilitate), one of the most powerful - have prevented her from exporting the goods.

The groups have taken advantage of the security crisis in the countryside to harass farmers, and take control of the peanut trade.

"What is preventing us from developing further peanut farming in Paoua is insecurity", Jean-Paul Ndopaye, manager of a peanut store said.

"When we want to send our goods to Bangui, to Berberati, or even to Bouar, we might run into road bandits", he added.

Many armed groups have found safe havens in the rural areas of the vast country with the central government struggling to govern beyond the capital Bangui.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..