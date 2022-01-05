South African president receives first part of report on corruption   -  

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa received on Tuesday the first instalment of a long awaited report on corruption in the country.

The report is the result of three years work looking at the extent of corruption during former president's Jacob Zuma tenure between 2009 and 2018.

Ramaphosa described this report as a defining moment.

"This is what I would call a defining moment in our country's effort to definitely end the era of state capture, and to restore the integrity and credibility and the capability of our institutions, but more importantly, our government" announced Cyril Ramaphosa.

The first part of the report deals with corruption and mismanagement at the heart of South African Airways.

"We are going to go through the report and, as you correctly say, whatever agencies and we've got so many agencies in our country who may have a sense that there are certain things that they have either been looking at, investigating over a period, and the report either confirms or consolidates their thinking, they should go ahead and act as they are motivated. But as for us in government, as I said, we will not really be commenting on the report until we have applied our mind on the report and we have looked at it" concluded the South African president.

The full report covers three main areas including state contracts and sponsorships and corruption at the heart of the tax revenue service.

The South African president said he would only comment once the full report is known.