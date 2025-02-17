Former Mauritian PM released on bail following his arrest on Sunday

Former Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has been released on bail following his arrest on Sunday on money laundering charges.

He was taken into custody following searches by detectives from the commission at different locations, including at his residence.

He was released because he must not mention the case to the public or the media.

The judge also barred him from interfering directly or indirectly with any witness or potential witness.

The former prime minister's lawyer said on Sunday his client has been provisionally charged and has denied the allegations.

Jugnauth was prime minister from 2017 until November last year when his Militant Socialist Movement suffered a crushing defeat in the general elections.

Following the polls, new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced a public finances audit.

Last month, the country's former central bank governor was detained and released on bail after being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.