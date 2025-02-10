Zuma’s party files treason complaint against AfriForum

South Africa
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma’s political party has filed a treason complaint against AfriForum, a group that advocates for the country’s white Afrikaner minority. The complaint comes after Donald Trump criticised South Africa’s new law aimed at redistributing white-owned land.
AfriForum has been lobbying against the law in U.S. media and political circles, claiming it’s part of a larger attack on Afrikaners. Zuma’s MK party accuses AfriForum of spreading misinformation to sway Trump’s opinion.
In response, AfriForum’s CEO, Kallie Kriel, dismissed the charges as "absurd" and said they won’t lose any sleep over them. He added that it's the responsibility of civil society organisations like AfriForum to draw attention to laws and actions that threaten the welfare of citizens and the nation.
