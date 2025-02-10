Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

Zuma’s party files treason complaint against AfriForum

Former president of the A.N.C. and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, waves to supporters after casting his ballot in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, Wednesday, May 29, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma’s political party has filed a treason complaint against AfriForum, a group that advocates for the country’s white Afrikaner minority. The complaint comes after Donald Trump criticised South Africa’s new law aimed at redistributing white-owned land.

AfriForum has been lobbying against the law in U.S. media and political circles, claiming it’s part of a larger attack on Afrikaners. Zuma’s MK party accuses AfriForum of spreading misinformation to sway Trump’s opinion.

In response, AfriForum’s CEO, Kallie Kriel, dismissed the charges as "absurd" and said they won’t lose any sleep over them. He added that it's the responsibility of civil society organisations like AfriForum to draw attention to laws and actions that threaten the welfare of citizens and the nation.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..