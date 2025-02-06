Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Denies Incitement Charges, Calls Case Political

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma and a key figure in the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of incitement to violence linked to the July 2021 riots. More than 350 people were killed during the unrest, which erupted after her father’s arrest.

Zuma-Sambudla has denied the charges, calling them politically motivated and an attempt by the current government to settle scores with her father. She has also vowed to take legal action against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for "malicious prosecution."

Court Ruling & Charges

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil ruled that there was no risk in granting her release on a warning, as prosecutors did not oppose bail. Zuma-Sambudla faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence, based on social media posts allegedly urging unrest.

An affidavit by the investigating officer states that Zuma-Sambudla’s messages encouraged public violence and that authorities have gathered sufficient evidence against her. However, her lawyer, Dali Mpofu, dismissed the case as a waste of time, arguing that the prosecution has not provided a full docket and is relying on social media messages without context.

A Political Battle

Zuma-Sambudla, now an MK lawmaker, maintains that her fight is far from over. In a letter to her supporters, she reaffirmed her commitment to defending her father’s legacy and resisting what she calls political persecution.

Her case has been transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, where she is set to appear on March 20. Meanwhile, she continues to position herself as a rising political force, further solidifying her role within MK, the party that shook South Africa’s political landscape by securing 58 parliamentary seats in the last election.