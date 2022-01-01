Ugandans optimistic of better 2022 despite covid 19

Ugandan residents are optimistic of a better 2022 regardless of the covid 19 pandemic.

Some residents say they even though South Africa discovered the new variant omicron, their economy has been been deeply affected.

" I'm very quite sure and confident that it will stay open. And Ugandans have suffered a lot in the past two years and I know they are good listeners, we are going to observe the SOPs, people are going to get immunized. " Emma Carlos Mulondo, Ugandan Music Promoter said.

A Ugandan Broadcaster Desire Derekford Mugumisa is of the opinion covid 19 has now become a norm claiming many are ready to embrace it.

"I feel there was a time we were scared and worried about the future with COVID-19, and then it became one of us maybe four or five months into it and we have stayed way too long acting like we were scared of it in terms of the measures and all of that. Yet in reality we are ready to live with it.''

On December 29, Uganda recorded over 1600 new cases of covid 19 making about 140 700 cases since the pandemic.

