Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Bobi Wine accuses president Museveni of house arrest

Bobi Wine accuses president Museveni of house arrest
Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, poses for a photograph after his press conference at his home in Magere, Uganda, on January 26, 2021. Uga   -  
Copyright © africanews
SUMY SADURNI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Uganda

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine has accused the country’s president Yoweri Museveni of his current house arrest.

In a series of tweets since Tuesday morning, the former pop star narrated the incident of his alleged house arrest stating "…the police and military deployed overnight around my home in an apparent attempt to block me from leaving. "

The incident happened as the opposition leader prepared to campaign for a by-election in Kayunga district, northeast of the capital, Kampala.

In January, after the presidential elections in which he came second to President Museveni, who was re-elected for a sixth term, Bobi Wine - who has been arrested several times in recent years - was effectively placed under house arrest for almost two weeks.

For eleven days, military and police officers had surrounded his home in Magere, north of Kampala, and filtered access to his house and the exits of its occupants, including his wife Barbie.

On Thursday, two members of the Ugandan security services were sentenced to long prison terms for the killings of three people during the November 2020 pre-election violence that left around 50 people dead.

The US authorities adopted sanctions on 7 December against the head of military intelligence, General Abel Kandiho, for his alleged involvement and that of his services in serious human rights violations, including beatings, sexual assaults, and electrocutions.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..