Fulu Miziki: The sound that comes from garbage {Inspire Africa}

Piscko Crane, Congolese musician and founder of Fulu Muziki group -
Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, we take a look at the Cameroonian young man KPoutassa Zeus Louis leGrand who is producing handmade African outfits. And we hear about some positives in the video games industry in Morocco.
Plus, later on the show we have a chat with Arnold Aganze, aka Zizuke. Zizuke is the manager for Fulu Music, a Congolese music band creating a sound from trash and recycled materials.
Their goal goes beyond entertainment- to spread awareness about environmental protection and climate change.
