Arab Cup: Morocco targets win over Jordan

Morocco's FIFA Arab Cup campaign started off on a good note with a 4-0 win over Palestine earlier this week.

The Atlas Lions face off against Jordan on Saturday with key absences in Ayoub Al Amloud and Karim El Barkaoui due to injury.

Morocco head coach, Hussein Ammouta, confirmed on Friday that Ayoub Al Amloud and Karim El Barkaoui are injured and will not feature against Jordan in Group C of the FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, (Ayoub) Al Amloud received an injury in training, and we could have avoided it, and it was difficult, (Karim) El Barkaoui was injured while defending the national team's colours the injury only needs a few days and he can return to play," said Ammouta.

Ammouta praised Jordan and admitted that Saturday's game is going to be difficult.

"We have great respect for the Jordanian national team as a strong national team. They play with enthusiasm, physically, mentally and tactically," he said.

Morocco won the last Arab Cup in 2012. The edition in Qatar is the first under FIFA's jurisdiction.

16 nations are taking part in the tournament. Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia are the teams from Africa.