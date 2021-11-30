Egypt: Second edition of the defense exhibition EDEX-2021 underway

Negotiations are underway for the export of South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer to Egypt.

This was at the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2021) in Cairo, Egypt, which opened on Nov. 29 and runs until Dec. 2.

"We think those weapons are used in defence and obviously for defenceless countries they have very very few chances." Vladimir Onokoy, Deputy Director in Kalashnikov concern JSC stated.

Since 2005, South Korea has been seeking to export this motorized howitzer to Egypt, while negotiations have been based on a package export that includes the K-9 and the K-10 ammunition supply vehicle and includes a technology transfer for the local manufacture of this artillery system.

general manager of export dept. of ALIT (China Aerospace Long-March International Co), Lonotao Wei, is of the opinion that : Some of these weapons are used for anti-terrorism so I think it is very important for people to keep peace and only those who have enough weapons can keep peace, this is our idea."

The self-propelled howitzer was designed by Hanwha Defense Co. and the Defense Development Agency (DDA). Seven countries, including South Korea, have deployed this motorized artillery piece with a total quantity of 1,700 units. If these negotiations are concluded, it will be the first export of K-9s to the African continent and the Middle East.

Some 350 defense industry companies from 40 countries are participating in EDEX 2021, including 10 South Korean companies such as Hanwha Defense, Hyundai Rotem Co, Poongsan Corp and Hancom Life Care Inc.