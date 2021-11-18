Deadly floods in Egypt destroy homes and flush out deadly scorpions

In the Southern region of Egypt, locals in the Aswan province are still counting losses from the floods that took place last weekend. Four people were later reported dead and over 500 were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings due to the floods.

Some of the families said they lost everything from the flood incidents

"There are many things buried under the mud such as my bed, my air conditioning, and all my things now under the mud," said Souad Selim Ali, a resident in Aswan.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health said the four people died when their homes collapsed in the rain and hailstones. A total of 106 houses were washed away and more than 300 partially damaged, according to the area mayor.

"The floods come from the mountainous area of the western desert to the village which is the lowest area here, destroying the houses as all of them were built out of the mud. The rain crushed the houses and flattened them, nearly 60 houses were destroyed. We have more than 300 displaced, we are still counting and the number may increase, the whole area disappeared with the water," said Mohamed Hussein, Benban village mayor.

Another similar deadly incident occurred in the winter season of 2020 when heavy rains lead to severe floods killing over 20 people in the same region.