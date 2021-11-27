Algerians return to the polls this weekend to choose local and provincial representatives.

The vote takes place earlier than originally planned and a year after a constitutional referendum was held.

The scrutiny is also a test for the new government of president Abdelmajid Tebboune that replaced long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika forced to resign in 2019.

During the electoral campaign, pro-government parties have urged Algerians to turn up in large numbers.

Parliamentary elections held last June were marked by low turnout.

Many Algerians have lost faith in the system and feel frustrated by the lack of progress in democratic reforms.