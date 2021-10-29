Welcome to Africanews

Sudanese army and police reopen roads in Khartoum

By Africanews

Sudan

The Sudanese army in cooperation with the police have reopened on Thursday some bridges and streets in the sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Roads had been closed by barriers set up by protesters in the wake of the military coup last Monday.

The reopening of bridges and streets was closely monitored by the armed forces; some streets however remain closed.

Some bridges that were reopened link the Bahri district and Omdurman city with the capital.

Sudan's military seized power on Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister.

In response, thousands of people flooded the streets to protest against the coup that threatened the country's shaky progress towards democracy.

