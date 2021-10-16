Hundreds protest in Sudan's capital against government

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Saturday demanding the dissolution of the transitional government, saying it had failed them economically and politically. The protests came as Sudan's political scene reels from divisions among factions steering the country through a rocky transition following the April 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir after mass protests against his rule. Saturday's demonstrations were organised by a splinter faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change, a civilian alliance which spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests and became a key plank of the transition. Critics of Saturday's protests alleged that the demonstrations were driven by members of the military and security forces, and involve sympathisers with the former regime. Protesters carried banners calling for the "dissolution of the government", while others chanted "one army, one people" and "the army will bring us bread."