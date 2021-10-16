As Halloween approaches, ScareHouse celebrates its 20th anniversary

To mark its 20th anniversary, ScareHouse has brought back some of its favorite characters including the original ScareHouse bunny and Creepo the Clown. The haunted house attraction located in Tarentum, Pa., about 20 minutes outside of Pittsburgh, is open at Pittsburgh Mills shopping mall on select dates through Nov. 6 with COVID protocols in place. More than 75 people are involved in putting ScareHouse together for visitors who dare to enter the haunted house where it's always 3 o'clock in the morning and subject themselves to "a nightmarish dimension that leads to a zombie apocalypse."