Cholitas fashion show celebrates Bolivia's capital

Bolivia's emblematic Cholitas returned to the catwalk on Thursday to celebrate the 473rd anniversary of the capital's foundation and to boost the pandemic-stricken local economy. The "Chola" or "Cholita" is traditionally a woman of Aymara origin whose typical dress was highlighted in the fashion show. The indigenous models showed colorful blankets, bowler hats, skirts and jewellery, with the elegance and mischief that distinguishes this character, an icon of Andean popular culture. Bolivia's native population suffered decades of discrimination, but in recent years, local women have emerge empowered and now celebrate their heritage.