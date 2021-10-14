Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show

The Radio City Rockettes dancers are busy rehearsing for their Christmas show in New York, which returns this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. This holiday season, the dancers will be performing without masks in front of a live audience. All the dancers and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and audience members will have to show proof of vaccination to get into Radio City Music Hall. The show runs from November 5 to January 2.