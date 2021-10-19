Morocco says rescues over 300 Europe-bound migrants

The Moroccan navy has rescued 310 Europe-bound migrants in the past three days, a military official said on Monday.

The migrants intercepted on board a variety of boats such as kayaks included nine children and 23 women, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, they were brought ashore safely before being handed over to the police, the source told AFP.

At the end of August, the Moroccan navy rescued more than 400 migrants who had experienced difficulties on board makeshift boats in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

Morocco is a major transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa attempting to reach Europe and only 15 kilometres (about nine miles) separate it from Spain in the Strait of Gibraltar.