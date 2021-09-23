Tunisia's parliament speaker urges 'peaceful struggle' against president's moves

Political crisis
The speaker of Tunisia's parliament Rached Ghannouchi called Thursday for "peaceful struggle" against a return to "absolute one-man rule. Ghannouchi decribed the situation as "a step back, a decade after Tunisia's 2011 revolution.
"It's a step backwards. A return to the 1959 constitution. A return to the absolute power of one man against which the revolution took place."
"There is no longer any alternative to struggle, naturally a peaceful struggle, because we are a civil movement. The Tunisian people are against violence. We hope that Ennahdha, the other parties and the civil society will fight to recover their constitution and their democracy."
The country's president announced plans to draft a new electoral code and appoint a transitional leadership - and to hang on to the exceptional powers that he seized in July, throwing the country’s young democracy into question.
01:17
Libya's parliament passes no-confidence vote to the UN-backed gov't
01:46
Mixed reactions as Tunisia president vows new electoral code
01:10
Tunisia sends 120 troops for UN mission in Central African Republic CAR
01:11
Tunisia's President Kais Saied vows to appoint PM but emergency measures to remain
01:29
Tunisians protest against President Saied in Tunis
01:11
Guinea: Protest against ECOWAS resolutions