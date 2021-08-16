Celebrations in Lusaka after Hakainde Hichilema becomes Zambia's new president

Thousands of Hichilema supporters flocked onto the streets of Lusaka, erupting into song and dance in support of newly appointed president Hakainde Hichilema. A large crowd gathered outside the results centre in Lusaka to celebrate the election results.

Gary Nkombo, the UPND’s elections chairman said As far as Hichilema is concerned, “there is absolutely nothing to celebrate,”as the country has has got a lot of challenges.”

"It is a very emotional moment for some of us, but we are also mindful at the back of our heads that the Zambian people have reposed the authority to run the affairs, and aspersions, and the interests of the people of this country. And therefore we have to deal with this matter in a very sacrosanct manner it is not. There is not supposed to be any excitement"

Hichilema enjoyed the backing of 10 opposition parties, which threw their weight behind his United Party for National Development (UPND).

Parties that backed Hichilema on Sunday scoffed at the "unsubstantiated" allegations, and urged Lungu to concede after he claimed Thursday's vote was neither free nor fair.