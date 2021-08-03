Welcome to Africanews

Tunisia: Citizens worry and await new government [Interview Selim Kharrat]

Christophe Ena/AP2011
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Tunisia

Tunisia remains in limbo more than a week after President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, froze parliament and took on executive powers. Some citizens worried about what comes next, and when it will happen, as pressure for decisions mounts.

Clues about Saied´s next moves were few, but there were some. He took action after a day of nationwide protests last Sunday over the North African nation´s deteriorating social and economic situation - topped by the raging coronavirus epidemic - and began ruling by decree.

Some members of the opposition have been remanded in custody. Kaïs saïed has also lifted the parliamentary immunity of MPs, the international community and NGOs are concerne, Is this concern legitimate?

The Tunisian political scientist and activist Selim Kharrat offers the following answers.

