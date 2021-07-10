Welcome to Africanews

USA: Questlove's 'Summer of Love' documentary premieres in Los Angeles

Questlove debuts 'Summer of Soul' at Los Angeles screening.   -  
Jason Mendez/2021 Invision
By Kizzi Asala

and Africanews

with AP

USA

'Summer of Soul' a cultural music documentary of the African American star-studded Harlem Cultural Festival in the summer of 1969 in, New York, United States, premiered on Friday in Los Angeles, California.

Documentary producer and internationally-renowned Neo-soul 'The Roots' drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson is bringing -- to the big screens, the never seen 40 odd hours of now curated footage of the iconic musical soul concert at today's Marcus Garvey Park from 50 years ago.

Stars like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone -- and many others, feature on the project -- which Questlove believes is a revolutionary stamp in time of black-American African pride.

Before launching on Hulu on July 2, 'Summer of Soul' initially premiered worldwide at the Sundance Film Festival on January 28 -- where it won the Grand Jury prize and the Audience Award.

