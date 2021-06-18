CAF Champions leage heads to first leg of the semi-final

South African side Kaizer Chiefs looked ahead on Friday for their CAF Champions League semi-finals game against Moroccan side Wydad AC on Saturday.

The Chiefs have reappointed Stuart Baxter as manager earlier this month, for his second stint at the club.

They will be hoping Baxter can help them to take revenge for their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Wydad in the group stage.

"We might have not been playing at the standard that people have been expecting us to. But I think for us to be in the semi-final I think it's still good enough to show that we have put in some effort," said Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach, Arthur Zwane.

Wydad AC looked ahead on Friday to facing Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

Faouzi Benzarti's men are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will remember the 4-0 thumping they gave Kaizer Chiefs when the sides met in the group stage of the competition.

"The match we played in the group stage, that we won 4-0, will be the same match of tomorrow. It's the semi-final match and all the semi-finalists are strong teams," said WAC midfielder, Salaheddine Saidi.

There are no injury concerns for Benzarti, with his leading scorer in the tournament, Ayoub El Kaabi, fit for selection.

El Kaabi scored three of Wydad's eight goals in the CAF Champions League this season.