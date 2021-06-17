US to boost Egypt's clean energy shift with additionnal fundings

The United States plan to increase funding to Egypt in order to help the North African Country shift from fossil fuels and embrace solar energy.

Making the trip to Cairo, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry met with Egyptian officials.

"Egypt is blessed to be the number one country in the world for the opportunity of solar renewable energy. So, what we want to do is work. President Biden has determined that we will increase our funding for adaptation, and triple our funding for resilience, but that we want to work very closely with countries, particularly a country like Egypt, where we have an ability to transition faster to alternative and renewable energy," John Kerry said to members of the press after meeting Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shukry.

"There are great economic opportunities in this. This is job creation, this is the opportunity for better health, cleaner air, greater security, so we don't see downside here. We see the ability to build a stronger, better future, to create jobs for our citizens, to have cleaner air to breathe and to be able to move to the new energy economy."

U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry added the world was still nowhere near meeting international goals that were set by the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Major emitters of greenhouse gases are preparing for the next U.N. climate summit taking place in Scotland in November.

The summit aims to relaunch global efforts to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as agreed in the Paris accord.