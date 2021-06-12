France and Liberia strengthen ties

Liberia hosted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drihan for two days. The first visit of a French minister to Monrovia in 40 years enabled President George Weah to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The two men inaugurated the new French alliance in Monrovia and discussed the possibility of cooperation in matters of security within the framework of a military pact similar to that concluded between France and the Ivory Coast.

"We want to act together, and I know that it is also your concern, against the threats posed by the progression of terrorist groups from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea, and the inauguration near Abidjan of the international academy for the fight against terrorism contributes to these partnership actions, which are essential in the fight against these tragedies ", said Jean-Yves Le Drihan.

The French minister continued his tour in West Africa with a visit to Burkina Faso. He met in Ouagadougou with President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and offered his country's condolences after the tragedy experienced by the people of Solhan.

The mass flight came after gunmen killed at least 138 people and wounded dozens of others in an attack on Solhan village in Yagha province on Friday.

Jean-Yves Le Drihan also reassured the Burkinabe head of state on French participation in the fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel.