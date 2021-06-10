French President Macron declares end of Barkhane Operation In Sahel

Opération Barkhane
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced an overhaul of France's military operations in the Sahel, saying the existing Barkhane force would no longer exist in its current form.
"The time has come: the continuation of our commitment in the Sahel will not be in the same way," Macron told a press conference, calling for a "profound transformation" and a new international force for the region.
