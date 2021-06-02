Algerians set to boycott legislative elections

Algerians are set to boycott the June 12th legislatives elections, as voters struggle to find their People's National Assembly representatives, in the middle of a political, social and economic crisis.

In capital city Algiers, where 34 seats will have to be filled, the majority of information panels remain empty.

The elections were supposed to be held in 2022, but were brought forward by Algerian officials.

Many see that move as a way for the government, who heavily realy on the military, to regain control, as the Hirak movement has made its return to the streets, and entered its second year of protests.

Despite two failed attempts at mobilising voters in the 2019 presidential elections and in the 2020 referendum, the regime is keen on carrying out its plans, without addressing the demands of protesters.