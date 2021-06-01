Western Sahara: Polisario head Brahim Ghali testifies from hospital

The head of the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic Brahim Ghali testified on Tuesday via videoconference before an investigating magistrate in Madrid.

The leader of a pro-independence from Morocco movement in Western Saharan is in hospital in Spain where he was admitted last month for covid-19.

Manuel Ollé, Ghali's attorney:

"It has been demonstrated during his declaration it is absolutely and strongly uncertain, or to put it another way, false, the acts that have been charged against him.

"President Ghali has explained that as Foreign Affairs minister during that time as well as minister for Defense he did not participate in any action or behaviour that have been put against him by his accusers."

Ghali is accused of torture, genocide and other crimes against humanity.

But could this be Moroccan efforts to discredit the Polisario Front?

Prosecution lawyer Maria Jose Malagón:

"This is not a political issue; it is not, it is not. I understand that the defence side says that but it is not. And if it is they should report us for it. If this accusation is just a mirror so we can hide behind it, it isn't true. The tortures are more than confirmed. "

Ghali arrived in Spain with an Algerian diplomatic passport with the consent of the Spanish government. and the magistrate may place conditions on his freedom.

His presence in Spain has since infuriated Morocco and triggered a diplomatic crisis between the two countries, which have been cooperating in fighting terrorism, drug smuggling and migration into Europe.