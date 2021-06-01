Nigeria: Families in shock and frustrated after yet another kidnapping

The inhabitants of north-central Nigeria are still in shock. On Sunday, around 100 children were kidnapped from a village Koranic school.

The gunmen killed one resident and wounded another before abducting a large number of pupils from the Salihu Tanko Islamic school.

The children were taken hostage along with passengers on a bus.

The families of the kidnapped students are devastated and also frustrated with the government.

"I ask our government to protect our people and especially our children," says a father of an abducted child.

Another father is distraught and wants more efficiency from officials.

"Despite their efforts, it is not enough... Despite their efforts, it is not enough... They need to do more and bring our children back alive."

"The authorities must do more indeed," confirms the father of yet another abducted pupil, we are no longer safe here even if the army and police have been present since Monday and have tried to reassure us."

Since December 2020, 730 children and students have been abducted in central and north-western Nigeria.

A day before this latest attack, 14 students from the northern state of Kaduna were released after 40 days in detention. Families pray to not wait as long.