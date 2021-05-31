Ecowas suspends Mali from region bloc over coup

West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over a coup last week, Ghanaian President however believes Ecowas must remain resolute in supporting the people of Mali to find a peaceful resolution.

"I urge your excellencies to remain resolute in supporting the people of Mali to find a peaceful solution and restore democra cy and stability in the country. In this respect, we must critically examine the dynamics of the current situation and make informed decisions. And thus using this opportunity to reiterate, on behalf of ECOWAS, our continued commitment to the peaceful transition in Mali," stressed Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.

ECOWAS continue to urged all international partners, including the African Union, the United Nations, and the European Union,to support the successful implementation of the transition in Mali.

"So, heads of state have resolved to when Mali, the mediator will remain in place and continue to engage the Malian Authority to ensure that, and of course the ECOWAS commission and we are asking and appealing to all the international communities to engage Mali and to assist Mali on the path, so that they do not derail from the conditions," said Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana Foreign minister.

Mali's new president Colonel Assimi Goita seized power by deposing the president and prime minister and forced their resignations, a move regional bloc leaders condemned and said violated mediation steps.