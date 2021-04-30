Tanzania's President Suluhu elected head of ruling party

Tanzania’s president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who succeeded John Magufuli as head of Tanzania, has been elected president of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), the former single party that has been in power since the country's independence in 1961, on Friday.

The 61-year-old head of state, who was the only candidate, was unanimously elected by an extraordinary party congress held in the political capital Dodoma, which was broadcast live on radio and television.

Suluhu was initially the Vice-President to the late president John Magufuli, who died suddenly from a heart attack at the end of March.

She is the first woman president of Tanzania and the first woman to head the CCM, which was also headed by Mr. Magufuli.

Since her inauguration on April 6, she has initiated a different style from her predecessor, nicknamed the "Bulldozer" who was criticized for his authoritarian style.

In a recent address to the parliamentarians, Suluhu said that she is ready to defend democracy and fundamental freedoms and has announced that she will meet with opposition leaders. She also expressed her willingness to attract foreign investors.

In addition, she said her country's response to the Covid-19 epidemic would now be based on science, whereas John Magufuli had consistently downplayed the virus, calling on his fellow citizens to pray to God to get rid of it.