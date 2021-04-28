Dozens of inmates escape after South African police van ambushed

27 South African prisoners who escaped when their convoy was attacked surrendered to the police on Wednesday as the authorities are still hunting for the remaining 18 escapees.

45 prisoners reportedly escaped while they were being transported from New Prison to Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu Natal Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed a number of the prisoners had handed themselves in.

"This morning at 08:00, the two police officers were conveying prisoners from the Pietermaritzburg Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court when they were blocked off by a double-cab bakkie with five heavily armed gunmen,” Brigadier Naicker said.

Their convoy came under attack from half a dozen men armed with AK47 on Wednesday morning.

They pointed firearms at the police and forced open the rear of the truck.

31 prisoners awaiting trial made their way through to escape while the rest stayed put.

South African police announced later that a man-hunt is already in place all over the province to nub the remaining prisoners.