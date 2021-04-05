NBA baller Lebron James stars in ''Space Jam'' classic sequel

After 25 years, Bugs Bunny and the Toon Squad are making a comeback.

Lakers star, Lebron James stars in his first major acting role in the ‘’Space Jam’’ sequel.

The trailer for the ‘’Space jam’’: A New Legacy has been released.

In this movie, James replaces NBA legend Michael Jordan as the face of the ‘’Space jam’’ franchise.

Portraying a heightened version of himself, James struggles to bond with his tech-savvy son, called Don, who dreams of being a video game developer.

James must defeat a squad to rescue his son who was sucked along with his father in a virtual reality after Don tried to steal some of his father’s social media followers.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will feature a combination of live-action and traditional hand-drawn 2D animation with some CGI effects.

The movie also features Don Cheadle and Zendaya as the voice of Lola Bunny.

It is set to be released in the United States on HBO Max on July 16.