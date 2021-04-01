Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar joins the COVID-19 vaccine COVAX programme

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Kizzi Asala

and Africanews

Madagascar

Recent discussions between Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina and members of Madagascar's National Academy of Medicine have resulted in the decision to have the nation officially join the WHO-led COVAX programme in a move to procure COVID-19 vaccines for Madagascar’s population.

This decision however will not affect the ongoing distribution of the local and internationally controversial anti-coronavirus remedy COVID Organics (CVO).

Madagascar is one of the last countries on the continent to launch a vaccination campaign.

The Malagasy government will now have to take the challenge of orchestration with newly-decided large scale operation -- in particular the logistics of putting in place the cold chain essential for the conservation of the vaccines.

Madagascar joins forces with COVAX. Good news and a step forward!

The Malagasy National Academy of Medicine recommends kicking off the campaign with health care workers.

Madagascar reports 24,426 confirmed COVID- 19 cases with 418 deaths and almost 21,908 recoveries.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..