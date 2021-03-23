South Africa sells Astrazeneca jabs to other AU member states

South Africa has concluded the sale of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to other African Union member states, the health ministry said Sunday.

The country had acquired the jabs but did not use, becuase it failed to offer minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the local variant.

Last month, Johannesburg had suspended AstraZeneca inoculations after a small trial.

At the time, South Africa had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses from India. The delivery of another 500,000 doses was pending.

The ministry said it had in the past weeks worked to ensure that all member states identified by the AU had obtained all regulatory approvals, permits and licences to roll out the vaccines.

The first batch of vaccines being delivered will benefit 9 member states.

The balance will be collected this week to be delivered to 5 other member states.

The statement did not mention prices nor the countries that had purchased the vaccines.