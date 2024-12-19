Welcome to Africanews

$45 million to boost vaccine production in Senegal

A woman receives a vaccine jab from a healthcare worker   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

A $45 million investment has been announced to support vaccine production in Senegal.

The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have joined forces to fund VaxSen, the vaccine production and distribution arm of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar.

The agreement, signed on December 13th in the presence of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, underscores Senegal's leadership in advancing public health goals across the continent.

The funding will enhance local vaccine production, strengthen supply chains, and establish a solid network for vaccine distribution.

This aligns with the African Union’s Vision 2040, which aims for Africa to locally produce 60% of its vaccine needs.

