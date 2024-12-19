$45 million to boost vaccine production in Senegal

A $45 million investment has been announced to support vaccine production in Senegal.

The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have joined forces to fund VaxSen, the vaccine production and distribution arm of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar.

The agreement, signed on December 13th in the presence of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, underscores Senegal's leadership in advancing public health goals across the continent.

The funding will enhance local vaccine production, strengthen supply chains, and establish a solid network for vaccine distribution.

This aligns with the African Union’s Vision 2040, which aims for Africa to locally produce 60% of its vaccine needs.