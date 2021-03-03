Welcome to Africanews

Miss Universe to return in May after 18 months

By Rédaction Africanews

miss universe

After a year and a half, the Miss Universe competition will return with a live Telecast on May 16.

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else.

Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a press release that they've spent months planning a safe competition. It will follow similar guidelines as last November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

It's still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe.

