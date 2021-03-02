UN: Linda Thomas-Greenfield puts Africa at the centre of discussions

The new U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced Monday that many topical issues concerning Africa would be on the Council's agenda by the end of the month.

The mandate of UNMISS, the UN mission in South Sudan, is due to be renewed in the next two weeks. The situation in Sudan will also be reviewed, including the announced withdrawal of the joint UN/African Union peace mission in Darfur, UNAMID.

Finally, the Council is expected to adopt a resolution renewing the African Union mission in Somalia, AMISOM.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration, unlike the previous one, is open to change and willing to work with various partners.

The United States also assured that it would continue to closely monitor the situations in Ethiopia and Yemen to address the humanitarian crisis and famine.