Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Providing access to safe drinking water in Africa [Inspire Africa]

Inspire Africa   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews

Inspire africa

On this episode of Inspire Africa, we hear the stories of a ballet school in Accra, Ghana making waves among children.

Then the story of a Congolese man in Australia growing African herbs and vegetables to the delight of many.

And finally Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes on in an interview, the story of how one man's - Murendeni Mafumo’s -water business in South Africa is making social impact where many are affected by the lack of access to safe drinking water.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..