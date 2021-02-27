Providing access to safe drinking water in Africa [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, we hear the stories of a ballet school in Accra, Ghana making waves among children.
Then the story of a Congolese man in Australia growing African herbs and vegetables to the delight of many.
And finally Jerry Fisayo-Bambi takes on in an interview, the story of how one man's - Murendeni Mafumo’s -water business in South Africa is making social impact where many are affected by the lack of access to safe drinking water.
