African music streamers to soon access Spotify as it launches in 39 nations

Global music streaming service Spotify is making a giant leap into Africa, with a launch into 39 more African nations in a matter of days.

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Capo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Estwani, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The rest are Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Nigeria and Rwanda. Others include Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

For this expansion, the company announced that it will also introduce new features and upgrade its podcast catalogue to fit into new markets.

Before this latest expansion, African users only got access to the streaming service via VPN, except for users in South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, where it launched in 2018.

Spotify will also move into the Caribbean, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The streaming platform is arguably the largest music streaming platform in the world.

In Africa today, the music streaming market has players like Audiomack, Youtube Music, Apple Music, Shazam, Deezer and local platforms such as MTN MusicTime and Boomplay.