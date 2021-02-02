CHAN 2021: Title race enters final stretch

Football Planet
The CHAN competition is now in the finals. The quarter finals saw breathtaking moments with teams like Cameroon, Mali, Morocco and Guinea showing their prowess to move to the next stage.
Despite this, It was a hurdle for the Leopards of DR Congo when they met Cameroon. A number of their players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Morocco also qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Zambia. The title defenders seem to mean their words and are making their intentions clear. Dozens of Moroccan fans flocked Cameroon to show support to their teams. After securing a slot in the semis, Morocco is now determined to lift this cup.
We also have an in depth analysis on the state of this competition through Africanews sports journalist and correspondent from Senegal, Johnson Wahany Sambou.
up next
Most read
Football PlanetFootball Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #footballplanet
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on footballplanet @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
01:29
CHAN: Cameroon qualifies for semi-finals after win over DRC
01:00
Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad Temporarily Reinstated as Head of the CAF
01:14
Fearing rebel violence, Cameroon tightens security at CHAN venues
01:20
CHAN 2021: D.R Congo, Cameroon clash Saturday
00:50
CHAN: Guinea, Zambia advance to quarter-finals as Tanzania crash out
00:50
Four in race to succeed Ahmad Ahmad as CAF president