Libyan delegates meet to designate new PM

Delegates will have until Friday to choose a new Prime Minister and Presidential Council.

It will be a decisive week for those who wish for long lasting peace in Libya.

Participants in the UN-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue are meeting on Monday in order to choose a new Prime Minister and Presidential Council.

A move that would help lead the transition in the conflict-ridden country as many hope to see elections in December 2021.

The 75 Libyan delegates will have until Friday to choose from a list of 45 candidates, with key political leaders from both the Eastern and the Western authorities, that have fought for power for years, but also from the South of the country.

Since November 2020, a dialogue has been held in neighbouring Tunisia to try to end the bloodshed that followed the fall of Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

With the UN backed Government of National Unity and the Tobruk parliament supporting General Khalifa Haftar agreeing to a ceasefire in October, Libya has never been closer to finding peace since the Arab Spring.